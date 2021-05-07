Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,210,000 after buying an additional 50,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

