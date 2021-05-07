Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Infosys were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.