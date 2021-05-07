The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

EL stock opened at $299.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.28. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 35.8% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,153,166 shares of company stock worth $609,262,161 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

