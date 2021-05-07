United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

