Private Advisor Group LLC Has $639,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $141.67 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.