Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $265.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.00.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $266.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $267.92. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

