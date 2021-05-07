Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

IAGG stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

