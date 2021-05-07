Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New $44,000 Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $40.65 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.16 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.