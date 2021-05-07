KBC Group NV Sells 358 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

PZZA opened at $100.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

