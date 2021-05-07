KBC Group NV Purchases 3,187 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of Cellectis worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLLS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

CLLS opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

