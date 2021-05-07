Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 165.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

