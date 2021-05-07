Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $37,000 Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ashland Global were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,782,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $30,748,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $18,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

