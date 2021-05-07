Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 214.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.