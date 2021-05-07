Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 18,000 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

