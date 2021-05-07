Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 516 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 670.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 395,014 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,352,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,054,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

