Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,895 shares of company stock worth $7,346,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

