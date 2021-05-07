Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 61.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

