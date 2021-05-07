Eastman Chemical Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of EMN opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $124.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,590 shares of company stock worth $20,668,540. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

