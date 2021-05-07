AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.08 on Monday. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $116.28. The company has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.