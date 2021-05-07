Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

