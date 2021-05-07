Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRNX. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $625.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

