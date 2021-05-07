Truist Begins Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after purchasing an additional 589,285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.