Truist Begins Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after purchasing an additional 589,285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.