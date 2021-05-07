FY2025 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.99.

MX has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.42.

Shares of TSE:MX opened at C$48.04 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$17.85 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -36.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

