Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

RPAI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.