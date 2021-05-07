Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

