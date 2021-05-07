Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

JWN stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,307. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

