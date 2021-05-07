Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.27 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

