Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 247.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,012 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 824,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 594,569 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $433.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

