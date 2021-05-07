Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

