Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 1,557.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $59.82 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

