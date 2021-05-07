Dudley & Shanley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

MSFT opened at $249.73 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

