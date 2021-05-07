Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,755 Shares of Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 396,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Unico American worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ UNAM opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.06. Unico American Co. has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 68.36% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

