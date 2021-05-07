McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.