Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

