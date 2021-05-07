Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Buys $15,000,000.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

