Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 109,945 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,306.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,201.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

