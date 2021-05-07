Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of AVT opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

