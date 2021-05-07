Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

SAGE opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.