Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.07. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

