Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells 17,000 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,391,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $536,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

