Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 45.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYI opened at $190.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average is $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $191.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

