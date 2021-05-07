Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $63.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

