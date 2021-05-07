JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 214.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Kindred Biosciences worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,527 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KIN shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

