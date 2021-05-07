Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 140.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

ATRA opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,642,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 562,439 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

