Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Galecto, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galecto in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Galecto has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

