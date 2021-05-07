Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 201.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 596,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

TECK opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.