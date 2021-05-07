Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 550.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

