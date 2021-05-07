Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 866.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

ELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

