Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,830,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,136,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000.

RCD opened at $149.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $151.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

