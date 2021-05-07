GWM Advisors LLC Buys 880 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

